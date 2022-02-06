Hello Kitty is one of the biggest faces of kawaii culture, and people around the world know her face like it or not. In the last few years, the franchise has exploded in popularity, and everything is in the works from a TV series to a Hollywood movie. As it turns out, a theme park is also in the works, and fans have gotten an official look at the attraction thanks to some new concept art.

The update comes from Sanrio and the Keyestone Group, the company that is bringing this new park to life. According to this latest report, the Sanya Hello Kitty Resort is set to debut in 2025. The huge attraction will cost upwards of $620 million USD to construct, and it will include a themed Hyatt hotel where guests can stay on property.

“We look forward to bringing to life well-loved Sanrio characters in this exciting new project, which will retain a unique identity while providing the JdV by Hyatt brand’s signature guest experience that is inclusive, free-spirited, and distinguished by heartfelt and joy-driven service,” Stephen Ho, thepresident of Growth and Operations of Hyatt Asia Pacific shared in a new statement.

For those wanting to plan their trip, you can see a bit of concept art above showcasing what the park will offer. The park will cover 52 acres and have three signature restaurants. The park will also feature three different roller coasters, a giant sphinx attraction, and performer events.

“Sanya Hello Kitty Hotel will leverage our respective strengths in developing and managing world-class hospitality projects to offer guests a truly unique experience as they unwind and rejuvenate with their favorite Sanrio characters,” Jeffery Pun, Chief Executive Officer of Keyestone Group, shared in a recent statement.

This new attraction will mark the fourth full theme park dedicated to Hello Kitty. The first opened back in 2015 in China before Harmonyland and Sanrio Puroland were opened in Japan. China has also opened its own bistro themed around Hello Kitty, and Sanrio has brought traveling bistros to other nations such as the United States before.

HT – Otaku USA Magazine