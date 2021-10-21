Attack On Titan Crossover With Hello Kitty Teased





Hello Kitty and the company Sanrio have been a part of some wild crossovers over the years, with the albino cat finding herself in anime franchises including My Hero Academia, Stein’s Gate, and Mobile Suit Gundam to name a few, but now it seems as though the company mascot is set to cross over with one of the darkest anime franchises around in Attack On Titan. With the fourth and final season of the Scout Regiment set to land in January of next year, this crossover comes at a great time between the two anime juggernauts.

Hello Kitty’s success cannot be overstated, having brought in billions of dollars of profits over the years for its parent company Sanrio. The albino cat isn’t the only character that was created to help sell merchandise, however, with characters such as Bad Badtz-Maru, Cinnamoroll, Keroppi, Pompompurin, and countless others rounding out the roster of Sanrio. One of the latest popular characters has been Aggretsuko, with the raging fox’s anime series on Netflix becoming a fan favorite as it explores the mundane life of the titular characters as she attempts to navigate her office space while also letting her flag fly through death metal music.

Twitter User Attack On Titan Wiki shared the preview for the upcoming anime crossover, wherein it seems as though the various characters of Sanrio and the Hello Kitty universe will be strapping on three-dimensional gear and joining the Scout Regiment as a part of Attack On Titan:

Attack on Titan x Sanrio Collaboration teaser



The fourth and final season of Attack On Titan has seen friends becoming enemies and enemies becoming friends, as a big monkey wrench has been thrown into the battle between the Eldians and Marleyians. With Eren Jaeger joining forces with his brother Zeke to enact the “Euthanasia Plan”, while also forming a new faction known as the Jaegerists, expect plenty of surprises and casualties when the second half of the series returns in the first quarter of 2022.

