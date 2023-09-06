Let Hello Kitty Greet You in Death With This Adorably Viral Urn

If we're being honest, the topic of death can be hard to broach. There are few things in this world that eek people out like their very own mortality. Death and dying are difficult to talk about, but headway is being made in making it more casual. And now, it seems Hello Kitty is making fans do a double take over her role in the movement.

After all, a picture from a recent funeral expo in Japan has taken the Sanrio fandom by surprise. As shared by Unseen Japan, a recent ENDEX trade show had a bit of Hello Kitty magic on hand. After all, the mascot has their very own urn, and it comes with pastel pink packaging.

Want to spend the afterlife in the cutest way possible? Then the Hello Kitty funeral urn was made for you. The urn is one of the more affordable options for the afterlife that was on display recently at ENDEX, Japan's trade fair of the dead. pic.twitter.com/xlplNZbO1W — Unseen Japan (@UnseenJapanSite) September 6, 2023

As you can see above, the Hello Kitty urn is pretty nondescript. The glazed ceramic comes to life with a pearlescent sheen, and it features Hello Kitty sitting atop with her pink bow in place. Holding a large heart, this ceramic could be used for just about any storage, but it is a definite urn. The piece was one of many memorial boxes on show at ENDEX, but Hello Kitty is drawing buzz for its bright colors.

After all, funerals are hardly associated with bright colors in the United States. These events are mournful on most occasions, but there are plenty of cultures and families who balk at the tradition. Death can be a celebration of life, and for those who have passed, what is to stop them from wanting their remains in Hello Kitty's cute care?

You can get a Hello Kitty tombstone or a Kumamon urn for your loved one's ashes.https://t.co/bGZGwt3RVx pic.twitter.com/wnjqRtZam0 — Mondo Mascots (@mondomascots) September 5, 2017

This is not the first time Hello Kitty has made waves in the funeral industry, and it will not be the last. In 2017, a similar trade show to ENDEX in Japan went viral for showing off a figural Hello Kitty tombstone. The headstone stirred tons of debate years ago, but in reality, the majority of Japanese people are cremated after death. This means the market for inventive urns is booming. Hello Kitty is one of the world's biggest brands, so it is hardly surprising to see the loving mascot at ENDEX. And in the coming years, you can expect more pop culture memorials to pop up from retailers.

