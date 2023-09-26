Sanrio My Melody and Kuromi Lolita Funko Pop Exclusives Are On Sale Now
The latest Sanrio Funko Pop Hot Topic exclusives include My Melody and Kuromi in cute Lolita-inspired outfits.
Halloween is right around the corner, and I think that we can all agree that the scariest possible thing that you can own this year are these new Sanrio Funko Pops featuring Hello Kitty, My Melody, and Kuromi dressed up in cat and bat costumes. If you agree, you can get your pre-order in via the links below. Note that all three Pops are Hot Topic exclusives, and come in blacklight-style boxes, though they don't appear to be actual blacklight figures. UPDATE: My Melody and Kuromi Pops in adorable Lolita-inspired outfits have also been added to the list below as Hot Topic exclusives.
- Sanrio Funko Pop Halloween Hello Kitty – See at Hot Topic
- Sanrio Funko Pop Halloween My Melody – See at Hot Topic
- Sanrio Funko Pop Halloween Kuromi – See at Hot Topic
- Sanrio Funko Pop Kuromi Lolita – See at Hot Topic
- Sanrio Funko Pop My Melody Lolita – See at Hot Topic
On a related note, Funko and Sanrio teamed up on a wave of Hello Kitty and Friends Funko Pops last year that's loaded with popular characters like Cinnamoroll, Kuromi, Pochacco, and more dressed as adorable slumber party unicorns! The next wave of these Pops are expected to drop this month, and you can find the pre-order links below.
- Sanrio Hello Kitty Funko Pop Unicorn Cinnamoroll – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Sanrio Hello Kitty Funko Pop Unicorn Kuromi – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Sanrio Hello Kitty Funko Pop Unicorn My Melody- Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Sanrio Hello Kitty Funko Pop Unicorn Pochacco – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Sanrio Unicorn Hello Kitty Funko Pop – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth