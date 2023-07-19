Kuromi’s Pretty Journey Anime Announced

Sanrio is at it again, guys! The cute brand has come together to build a brand-new anime. In the wake of Hello Kitty’s TV series and Aggretsuko, Sanrio is giving Kuromi their own anime, and fans are ready to see the goth kitty take over the screen!

Yes, that is right. Kuromi has been given its own anime, and it is the definition of cute. Sanrio has finally made Kuromi’s Pretty Journeyavailable in English well after its debut in Japan. The 21-episode series has posted a few episodes of Kuromi’s Pretty Journey for free, and new episodes will be going live each week.

For those curious about the anime, Kuromi’s Pretty Journey follows the cat as they undergo a journey to find their sister Romina. Teaming up with her friend Baku, Kuromi gains a number of companions as she searches for her sister, but things go south as different roadblocks get in Kuromi’s way.

As you can imagine, Sanrio fans are living for this new anime, and that is hardly a shock. Kuromi is one of the brand’s most popular characters, after all. In 2022, Sanrio’s Global Popularity Poll ranked Kuromi in third place. You can find plenty of Kuromi merch at Hot Topic these days given her surge in pop culture, and for Sanrio fans, the kitty’s push is long overdue. After all, Kuromi was first introduced in 2005 as a rival to My Melody, and her anime debut turned Kuromi into a global obsession. Even brands like Build-a-Bear recognize Kuromi’s influence, so the goth girl is living the dream.

If you are not familiar with Sanrio at all, well – you can check out its colorful cast of characters with ease these days. Hello Kitty leads the brand as the kawaii mascot was made in 1964 and kickstarted a phenomenon. These days, Sanrio juggles tons of popular characters like Gudetama and Keroppi and Chococat. Kuromi is on the list as well, and their long-awaited anime is ready to raise the cat’s profile a few notches.

What do you think about this cute anime announcement? Will you be watching Kuromi’s Pretty Journey? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!