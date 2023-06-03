Hell's Paradise Reveals The Terrifying Fates of The Island's Residents

Gabimaru the Hollow is continuing his quest to gain the Elixir of Life in a bid to gain his freedom. Of course, as those following Hell's Paradise know, this task has been anything but easy. With Gabimaru and several other convicts arriving on a cursed island fit to bursting with monsters, the anime protagonists are learning that the island is even more deadly and twisted than it first appeared. On top of several of the island's mysteries being revealed in the latest installment, Gabimaru has one of his bloodiest battles to date.

Hell's Paradise recently took a brief hiatus but had plenty of information to reveal to fans and brutal action to give to the anime viewers that were patiently waiting for episode nine. The episode begins with Gabimaru setting off on his own and having his first encounter with the Tensen known as Zhu Jin. With this particular Tensen already taking a major player off the board in Tenza, a member of the Yamada clan who died a tragic death. Gabimaru The Hollow was barely able to escape with his life but he put up such a fight that anime viewers were able to see the final form of Zhu Jin, giving a hint as to what happened to the denizens of the cursed island originally.

(Photo: Disney & MAPPA)

Hell's Paradise's Shrubbery

In the previous episode, viewers were introduced to the bizarre creature known as Hoko, who looks like a twisted version of Groot from Guardians of the Galaxy. As Gabimaru's allies look for their friend, Hoko lays out what happens to the normal people that originally lived on the island. Along with the mysterious Tensen and the monsters populating the cursed island, there were originally long-living people who were simple farmers attempting to get by.

Before the residents of the island perish, they don't simply grow old and pass away, instead, they start turning into trees. Believing that if they pray near the headquarters of the Tensen, they might be granted immortality, the civilians prayed before the city as they lost their consciousness and became trees. Of course, Hoko decided to not follow suit and instead has been wandering the island to protect the young Mei, but this makes for another disturbing aspect of this already creepy isle.

What did you think of Hell's Paradise's twisted revelation? Can Gabimaru survive the horrors of the island? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Gabimaru.