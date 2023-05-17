Hell's Paradise Creator Highlights Nurugai in New Sketch

The Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku anime s now airing its episodes as part of the ongoing Spring 2023 anime schedule, and the series creator behind it all has celebrated the latest episode of the Hell's Paradise anime with a special new sketch highlighting Nurugai! The Hell's Paradise manga wrapped up its run a couple of years ago, but the creator behind it is still very much invested in the franchise. Not only did they return for a special new chapter taking place after the end of Hell's Paradise's story, but they are sharing some special sketches for the anime's run.

Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku series creator Yuji Kaku has been celebrating the launch of each of the new episodes of the Hell's Paradise anime with a special sketch going all with each new release. But unlike a standard sketch just highlighting each of the characters, Kaku has given each of their fighter's major makeovers that fans never got to see in the original run of the series. This includes the latest sketch Yuji Kaku shared to Twitter, which offers a fun Punk Rock take on Nurugai. Check it out below:

How to Watch Hell's Paradise

Starring the likes of Chiaki Kobayashi as Gabimaru, Yumiri Hanamori as Yamada Asaemon Sagiri, Rie Takahashi as Yuzuriha, Makoto Koichi as Nurugai, Daki Yamashita as Yamada Asaemon Senta, Ryohei Kimura as Aza Chobei, Kensho Ono as Yamada Asaemon Toma, Tetsu Inada as Tamiya Gantetsusai, Aoi Ichikawa as Yamada Asaemon Fuchi, and many more, you can now find the Hell's Paradise anime streaming its new episodes with Crunchyroll alongside their release in Japan.

As for what to expect from the Hell's Paradise anime, Crunchyroll teases it as such, "Gabimaru reigns as the strongest and most ruthless assassin in his village. But now finds himself on death row—with only one way out: retrieve the Elixir of Life from a sinister island. Longing for freedom, he accepts the challenge. But with fellow convicts vying for the same prize and demonic beasts lurking, how will Gabimaru and his handler, the executioner Yamada Asaemon Sagiri, survive this harrowing quest?"

