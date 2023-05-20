Hell's Paradise Releases Heartbreaking Poster for Episode 8

Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku has been filled with a ton of character deaths in just the first few episodes of its debut anime alone, but the Hell's Paradise anime has shared an emotional new poster for Episode 8 following a particularly heartbreaking loss! The anime taking on Yuji Kaku's Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku manga series has been one brutal affair after another as Gabimaru the Hollow and the other prisoners were sent to a mysterious island in search of the even more mysterious Elixir of Life. But fans are starting to fall in love with the fan favorites that are sticking around.

With the number of characters culled through Hell's Paradise's anime run thus far, it's been hard to form a concrete attachment for anyone other than Gabimaru and Sagiri. But this changed with Hell's Paradise Episode 8 as Yamada Asaemon Tenza, Yamada Asaemon Shion, and Nurugai got some closer attention. Diving into Tenza's past, fans fell in love with this hero while he fought with the last bits of his life against a godly foe he couldn't dream of defeating. It's for this loss that Hell's Paradise Episode 8 honors with a special new poster that you can check out below:

Who Dies in Hell's Paradise?

Hell's Paradise has had a number of deaths in the anime thus far as the true dangers of the Kotaku island start to reveal themselves, and Tenza is only the beginning of the named characters that fans will be attached to that will lose their lives against some otherworldly opponents. Hell's Paradise Episode 8 was fans' first introduced to Zhu Jin, one of the more brutal Tensen entities, and we'll see even more as the episodes roll on. You can now find the Hell's Paradise anime streaming its new episodes with Crunchyroll alongside their release in Japan.

As for what to expect from the Hell's Paradise anime, Crunchyroll teases it as such, "Gabimaru reigns as the strongest and most ruthless assassin in his village. But now finds himself on death row—with only one way out: retrieve the Elixir of Life from a sinister island. Longing for freedom, he accepts the challenge. But with fellow convicts vying for the same prize and demonic beasts lurking, how will Gabimaru and his handler, the executioner Yamada Asaemon Sagiri, survive this harrowing quest?"

What did you think of that major death in Hell's Paradise Episode 8? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!