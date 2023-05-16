Hell's Paradise Has Its Own Twisted Groot

Yuzuriha might be garnering a lot of attention in recent episodes of Hell's Paradise, but the dark anime series threw fans a Groot-sized curveball in its latest installment. With the island paradise that houses the Elixir of Life spawning countless creatures of destruction, Gabimaru and company were shocked to not only stumble across a young girl living in the dangerous locale but her wooden protector as well. Here's what we know so far about Jigokuraku's large wooden behemoth which would fit right in with the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Hell's Paradise hasn't skimped out on the blood and guts, with the anime adaptation already killing more than a few renegades and the samurai that are meant to watch over them. Luckily, the swordswoman known as Sagiri was partnered with Gabimaru the Hollow, the series' main protagonist who is seeking to get back to his wife by finding the elixir and gaining his freedom. Teaming up with Yuzuriha on their quest, along with the bumbling Senta, the quartet run into a rather unique pair, wherein the walking tree goes by the name Hoko and the young girl he protects is named Mei. As is the case with many of the denizens on this island, there are some big mysteries surrounding this duo.

(Photo: Disney & MAPPA)

Groot's Paradise

What makes Hoko and Mei all the stranger is that they are both living in what appears to be an abandoned village, as the two allow Gabimaru and his friends to take advantage of their meek resources, such as their baths. Hoko then takes the opportunity to explain that the elixir of life does in fact exist and that the heroes have yet to face the island's biggest threats. While Gabimaru and his allies have encountered some terrifying monstrosities so far, nothing will be able to prepare them for the Tensen, the beautiful and most powerful beings on the cursed island.

Luckily for Gabimaru and the fans, Hoko doesn't simply say "I am Hoko" whenever he talks, but rather, is able to express new mysteries surrounding the island itself. With Mei harboring powers of her own that nearly eliminated Gabimaru, it would seem that Hell's Paradise has more horrific surprises in store for both our heroes and viewers alike. Based on what we've seen so far, Hell's Paradise's Grootactually looks tame in comparison.