Hell's Paradise Confirms Season 2

Studio MAPPA has been quite busy in 2023, with one of the studio's most brutal new arrivals this year being Hell's Paradise. Following a bloody ninja known as Gabimaru The Hollow, the brutal protagonist is struggling with whether his life should continue. As he mulls over his life, Gabimaru is dealing with horrifying monstrosities on a cursed island as he searches for the Elixir of Life. Now, Hell's Paradise has confirmed that Gabimaru's journey will continue with a season 2.

Hell's Paradise might be the story of Gabimaru, but it is packed with ruthless warriors and mind-bending behemoths that populate its anime adaptation. As the death row inmates search for the Elixir of Life to gain pardons, those that survived the initial beasts have learned that there are far more dangerous creatures waiting for them. Ironically enough, the manga came to an end in 2021, leaving the question open as to how many additional seasons MAPPA will produce.

Hell's Paradise Season 2 Confirmed

At present, the creators behind Hell's Paradise haven't confirmed when we can expect Season 2. To help celebrate the announcement that Gabimaru and company will return, the franchise released a trailer that both confirms the anime's comeback and shows past moments from the first season. When Hell's Paradise does return, following the first season finale, expect some more brutal moments.

If you haven't had a chance to check out Gabimaru The Hollow's twisted adventure, the first season is currently streaming on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service describes Hell's Paradise, "Gabimaru reigns as the strongest and most ruthless assassin in his village. But now finds himself on death row—with only one way out: retrieve the Elixir of Life from a sinister island. Longing for freedom, he accepts the challenge. But with fellow convicts vying for the same prize and demonic beasts lurking, how will Gabimaru and his handler, the executioner Yamada Asaemon Sagiri, survive this harrowing quest?"

