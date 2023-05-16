Hell's Paradise Teases Yuzuriha's Secret Jutsu

Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku has kicked off the major mystery for the island paradise that Gabimaru and the others are fighting to survive on, and the newest episode of the Hell's Paradise anime is teasing the secret jutsu that Yuzuriha has at her disposal! Hell's Paradise has been shrouded in mystery since the anime first made its debut this Spring, and that's especially true for each of the characters who had initially agreed to go on the expedition for the Elixir of Life in the first place. With each of them wary of one another, they have been wary of showing off what they can really do.

The biggest mystery out of each of the fighters, however, has been Yuzuriha. While she initially garnered a ton of attention from fans when she was shown as one of the ten prisoners heading to the island in search of the Elixir of Life, Yuzuriha has only recently become an active part of the Hell's Paradise anime in the latest episodes. Yuzuriha's shown herself to be very cautious in terms of showing off her skills, and that's taken to the next level in the newest Hell's Paradise episode as Yuzuriha teases her secret jutsu ability.

Yuzuriha fans really won today, thank you Mappa 🙏 pic.twitter.com/l2tUMqR6im — 🔥Reezy🔥 cr: JoJo's Bizarre Adventure (@StillReezyGawd) May 13, 2023

Hell's Paradise: What Is Yuzuriha's Jutsu?

Hell's Paradise Episode 7 continues Yuzuriha's cautious nature as while she agreed to work with Gabimaru towards finding the Elixir of Life, she's not really forward in terms of the information she's gathered about the island or what she can actually do in a fight. This changes when Yuzuriha and the others are attacked by more of the island's monsters, and Yuzuriha finds an opportunity to test how effective her secret jutsu is against these terrible beasts.

She's cautious to even show her jutsu to her Asaemon guard, and it's curious as to why. As for what Yuzuriha's jutsu actually is, she drinks a liquid that starts to seep out of her pores. It's likely a poison coating for her body, so it's just a matter of seeing how well Yuzuriha can fight against the island's monsters before things get even more intense than ever.

