Junji Ito Fans Are Rallying for Him to Collaborate with Hideo Kojima

In the past year, Junji Ito has been on a high as manga lovers have lifted his name in a big way. After winning an Eisner Award last year, the horror icon has been quietly working on new content and collections. Lately, Ito has been out promoting the upcoming adaptation of Uzumaki that Toonami has nabbed rights for. The chat has since prompted fans to beg Ito for another Hideo Kojima collaboration as the manga creator said such a project could happen.

The ordeal went down a little something like this during Viz's Comic-Con at Home panel. The publisher taped an interview with Ito where the creator was asked if Kojima of Metal Gear Solid fame has asked for his help on a horror game.

As it turns out, Kojima has invited him to work on a yet-known horror game, but that is about all Ito has to offer up on the subject. The man stressed he isn't working on any video games at the moment, but that could all change.

"The simple answer is no. However, I do know Director Kojima, and we have been in conversation that he might have a horror-based game that he might be doing. So he has invited me to work on that, but there's no details on it yet," Ito explained.

As you can see below, fans are hyped about the possible collab, and there is every reason to be excited. After all, Ito's body of work speaks for itself. The mangaka is considered a horror pioneer by many, and his works will scare the living daylights out even the most seasoned horror buff. Back in the day, Ito proved his knack for video games given his work on P.T., a wildly popular horror game demo overseen by Kojima and director Guillermo del Toro. Sadly, the project was scrapped, but Ito's friendship with Kojima lives on. And if the pair team up on a horror game together, the manga and gaming fandoms will lose their minds.

