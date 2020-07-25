Hideo Kojima in Talks With Junji Ito About Working on a New Horror Game

✖

Renowned Japanese horror mangaka Junji Ito has revealed that Hideo Kojima recently contacted him about working together on a new horror game. Unfortunately, Ito didn't divulge any further details, noting that discussions are still ongoing, but it looks like the rumors and speculation were true: Kojima is working on a horror game.

Ito revealed as much during an interview at Comic-Con 2020 and when asked if he was currently working on a video game project. Answering this, Ito reveals that he isn't, before he also notes that he has been in contact with Kojima about a possible horror game.

"I do know director Kojima and we have been in conversation that he may have a horror-based game that he may be doing, and so he has invited me to work on that, but there are no details on it yet," said Ito, speaking through a translator.

As you can see, Ito uses some pretty vague and noncommital language here such as "he may have a horror-based game that he may be doing." In other words, Ito doesn't confirm that Hideo Kojima's next game is indeed a horror game. Rather, all he confirms is that Kojima is working on a horror game. Whether this project will see the light of day, and whether or not Ito will be involved with it when it does, remains to be seen.

Ever since Death Stranding standing released last year, Hideo Kojima has talked about doing a horror game on numerous occasions. Last year, not only did he reveal that he has a great idea for a horror game, but he even revealed how he's preparing to make the game. Meanwhile, back in April, Kojima expressed his interest in making a "revolutionary" horror game.

“P.T. ended as just an experiment, but I would like to make another horror game someday," said Kojima. at the time. "Something that uses a revolutionary method to create terror, that doesn’t just make you pee your pants, but crap them. I already have ideas in mind.”

Tying into all of this have been multiple rumors and reports about PlayStation, Konami, and Kojima being in three-way talks to revive Kojima's canceled Silent Hills game, widely known by the name of its viral demo, P.T., however, for now, none of this has been confirmed.

What we do know is that Kojima is working on a new horror game. Whether this will be his next game or a project that evolves into an actual product, who knows. But if there are three words used together that will get the mouths of many horror fans watering it's: Kojima, Ito, and horror.

