Junji Ito's Works Are Being Made Into a Childrens Book

Perhaps there is no creator whose work would seem less likely to be adapted into stories for children than the master of horror himself Junji Ito, but all the same, it seems as though some of Ito's stories will be translated for the younger generation! With one of Ito's most popular stories, Uzumaki, being made into its own anime series on Cartoon Network's Adult Swim, Junji is about the become even more popular than he was before and as strange as it might be, a children's book would spread his work to a brand new audience.

Junji Ito has been a mangaka for decades, creating some of the most popular long form manga horror stories such as the aforementioned Uzumaki, as well as the likes of Tomie and Gyo. While his work hasn't been translated for the younger generation at present, he certainly would be in good company when it comes to short stories that are tailor made to scare the children of today. With books like Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark and Goosebumps having been tailor made to terrify children for years, it is definitely possible to take the works of Ito on face value and make them for children. We would imagine that without Ito's terrifying pencils, there definitely is some leeway to make his stories a bit more tame.

Twitter User OtakuCalendarJP shared the details about the upcoming novel adaptation that will take stories such as "The Long Dream" and "My Dear Ancestors" and somehow make them into stories that kids can share in order to scare their socks off:

Horror manga artist Junji Ito's works get an novel adaptation for children.

What a trauma maker... pic.twitter.com/ZfQ96yVPXL — otakujp (@otakucalendarjp) June 25, 2020

Junji Ito has been hitting the Hollywood circuit recently, not only thanks in part to the upcoming anime adaptation of Uzumaki, but also with the likes of Tomi being given a live action adaptation that is currently in the works. As Ito's stories stand the test of time, we fully expect to see more of his works adapted for television and on the silver screen as the years pass forward.

What other Junji Ito stories would you think could be translated into children's stories? Are you excited to catch Uzumaki when it hits Adult Swim?

