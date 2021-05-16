Higehiro Cosplay Brings Spring's Newest Anime Crush to Life

✖

Higehiro is one of the most complicated stories of the Spring 2021 anime season, and now one cosplay has perfectly brought fans' big crush from the series to life. Originally crafted as a light novel series from Shimesaba with illustrations by booota, Higehiro: After Being Rejected, I Shaved and Took in a High School Runaway, is one of the many highlights of the Spring 2021 anime season thus far. Telling a complicated story of an adult office worker helping a high school runaway by letting her live in his house, there are all sorts of emotions to break down each week.

There's even a romance brewing too, but not in the way that you might immediately expect. Setting the main character, Yoshida, on his journey for the series is a rejection from his boss, Airi Gotou. Despite this rough start, the two of them seem to be growing closer than ever through intimate conversations where the two truly get to know one another. It's through these moments that Gotou has been such a hit with fans, and now there's an even stronger argument for this with cosplay from artist @hana.bunny_bunny on Instagram! Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hana Bunny (@hana.bunny_bunny)

If you wanted to check out Higehiro: After Being Rejected, I Shaved and Took in a High School Runaway, the series is now streaming with Crunchyroll and is a few episodes in at the time of this writing. It might not be the direct romantic story that many might have been expecting, but there's clearly a lot going on under the surface in the Project No.9 animated series. It's officially described as such:

"On his way home from drinking his sorrows away after being rejected by his crush, the 26 year old salaryman, Yoshida, finds a high school girl named Sayu sitting on the side of the road. Yoshida is completely drunk out of his mind and ends up letting Sayu stay at his place overnight. Not having the heart to put Sayu out on the streets since she ran away from home, Yoshida allows her to stay at his place... And so began the awkward, irritable, and slightly heartwarming relationship between a runaway high school girl and a salaryman living together."

Are you currently checking out Higehiro this season? Who are your big crushes this Spring? Let us know your thoughts on Gotou, Higehiro, and everything Spring 2021 anime in the comments!