Crunchyroll's High Guardian Spice Creator Teases Update Coming Soon

The creator behind Crunchyroll's original High Guardian Spice series teases that a new update for it is coming soon. Back in 2018, it was announced that Ellation Studios was formed to produce a string of original anime projects for Crunchyroll. While we have seen some fruits of that effort with series such as Tower of God, Noblesse, Onyx Equinox, and The God of High School, there was one series that was a part of this initial announcement that has yet to reveal anything concrete about how it's been shaping up.

High Guardian Spice was first announced as a Crunchyroll Original series in the works back in 2018, but things have changed greatly behind the scenes at Crunchyroll through recent deals and shake ups to the overall Otter Media umbrella in the years since. This had many wondering whether or not High Guardian Spice was still on the way, and now that wait might be over soon as series creator and executive producer Raye Rodriguez teases an update is coming our way this Summer:

Hey there future Guardians! Be on the lookout for #HighGuardianSpice news later this summer! pic.twitter.com/wbHKMo58Ui — ⭐️Raye Rodriguez🌙 (@dinoraye) May 13, 2021

Taking to Twitter to share art of the main High Guardian Spice crew, Rodriguez teased news is coming our way soon with, "Hey there future Guardians! Be on the lookout for #HighGuardianSpice news later this summer!" So while there has been no footage nor other pieces of promotional material released in the years since that official announcement, this update is great to see that work on the series indeed continued!

There is no release date set for the series just yet, but it seems we'll know one way or the other soon enough. High Guardian Spice was officially described as such with the initial announcement back in 2018, “In High Guardian Spice, the lives of four fierce girls, Rosemary, Sage, Thyme and Parsley, converge at High Guardian Academy, the one place where they can stumble towards adulthood while becoming the heroes they've always admired. As they master the ways of battle and sorcery, our foursome form allegiances and comical kinships, uncover legacies and betrayals, and discover their true identities while preparing to protect the world from an ominous unknown threat.”

What do you think? Are you excited to see more of High Guardian Spice soon? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!