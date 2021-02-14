High-Rise Invasion Hypes Netflix Release with Bloody New Trailer

✖

High-Rise Invasion is hyping its upcoming release with Netflix in a bloody new trailer! Tsuina Miura and Takahiro Oba's High-Rise Invasion is one of the many major anime licenses coming to Netflix through the rest of the year, and it's violent death game is one of the key reasons the original manga release of the series had been so successful. With the series finally getting its anime due, the series has dropped a new trailer teasing some of the extreme and bloody action that will be at the center of the series.

While the series had previously released a violent trailer showing some of the kills from the masked assailants, the newest trailer for the anime shows off how the survivor side will be fighting game in the upcoming game as Yuji and several other characters fight their way to discovering the mysteries behind this latest survival game. You can check out the new trailer below, but fair warning that it's been labeled for extreme content in Japan:

High-Rise Invasion will be releasing on Netflix worldwide on February 25th. It will feature a Japanese and English language track when it releases, and Netflix describes the series as such, "The unhinged and gory death-game manga High-Rise Invasion, created by Tsuina Miura (Ajin: Demi-Human) and Takahiro Oba (Box!), finally gets an anime adaptation!

High school student Yuri Honjo finds herself lost in an “abnormal space” where countless skyscrapers are connected by suspension bridges and “masked figures” mercilessly slaughter their confused and fleeing victims. To survive in this hellish world, she has two choices: kill the masked figures or be killed. Yuri is determined to survive in order to destroy this irrational world, but what will be her ultimate fate."

Will you be checking out High-Rise Invasion when it launches on Netflix? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!