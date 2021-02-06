Netflix Releases Exteme High-Rise Invasion Trailer

✖

Netflix has released an extreme new trailer for High-Rise Invasion. Tsuina Miura and Takahiro Oba's original manga series is one of the many new original adaptations and licenses Netflix has in the works for this year, and it's starting off this run of new projects with a bloody bang. High-Rise Invasion is set in a deadly game where the main character must survive a series of masked assailants while running across the roofs of multiple skyscrapers. With a premise like this, there are bounds to be lots of violent scenes in the upcoming adaptation.

Proving just how much violence is on the way in the upcoming adaptation, High-Rise Invasion has released an "extreme" trailer that shows off lots of the bloody kills and violent assailants that main character Yuji Honjo will have to avoid or face off in the coming series. The violence is in line with the horror series, but fair warning before watching the trailer! You can check it out below:

High-Rise Invasion is currently scheduled for a release on February 25th with Netflix. The series is directed by Masahiro Takata for Zero-G (the studio behind Tsugumomo). Touko Machida (7SEEDS) will be overseeing the series scripts, Yoichi Ueda (Gangsta.) will serve as character designer and chief animation director with tatsuo and Youichi Sakai composing the music. The opening theme for the series is titled "HON-NO," as performed by EMPiRE, and the ending theme, "Watashi no Na wa Blue," will be performed by Have a Nice Day!

Netflix officially describes High-Rise Invasion as such, "The unhinged and gory death-game manga High-Rise Invasion, created by Tsuina Miura (Ajin: Demi-Human) and Takahiro Oba (Box!), finally gets an anime adaptation! High school student Yuri Honjo finds herself lost in an “abnormal space” where countless skyscrapers are connected by suspension bridges and “masked figures” mercilessly slaughter their confused and fleeing victims. To survive in this hellish world, she has two choices: kill the masked figures or be killed. Yuri is determined to survive in order to destroy this irrational world, but what will be her ultimate fate."

