High-Rise Invasion Confirms Netflix Release Date with New Trailer

High-Rise Invasion has confirmed its release date on Netflix with a new trailer! Netflix announced late last year that they would be going even further into anime in 2021, and revealed a whole slate of new adaptations and licenses that fans would be able to check out over the course of the year. One of these was the surprising adaptation of Tsuina Miura and Takahiro Oba's survival horror series, High-Rise Invasion, and now we have a much better idea of what to expect when this brutal new anime makes its debut February 25th on Netflix.

High-Rise Invasion will be premiering on Netflix on February 25th, and while the main trailer features the English dub release of the series, the dub cast has yet to be confirmed as of this writing. That's usually par for the course with Netflix licenses outside of Japan, but eagle-eared viewers will most likely recognize many of the voices in this trailer highlighting the anime's massive cast. Check it out in the video above!

Joining the previously confirmed cast members of Haruka Shiraishi as Yuri Honjo, Shiki Aoki as Mayuko Nise, Akira Sekine as Kuon Shinzaki, Junya Enoki as Rika Honjo, and Yuichiro Umehara as Sniper Mask, are new additions such as Jun Fukuyama as Mamoru Aikawa, Yoko Hikasa as Yayoi Kusakabe, Megumi Ogata as Shinji Okihara, Koji Yusa as Kazuma Aohara, Chika Anzai as Ein, and Shizuka Itou as Dealer Mask.

The new anime will be directed by Masahiro Takata for Zero-G (the studio behind Tsugumomo). Touko Machida (7SEEDS) will be overseeing the series scripts, Yoichi Ueda (Gangsta.) will serve as character designer and chief animation director with tatsuo and Youichi Sakai composing the music. The opening theme for the series is titled "HON-NO," as performed by EMPiRE, and the ending theme, "Watashi no Na wa Blue," will be performed by Have a Nice Day!

Netflix officially describes High-Rise Invasion as such, "The unhinged and gory death-game manga High-Rise Invasion, created by Tsuina Miura (Ajin: Demi-Human) and Takahiro Oba (Box!), finally gets an anime adaptation! High school student Yuri Honjo finds herself lost in an “abnormal space” where countless skyscrapers are connected by suspension bridges and “masked figures” mercilessly slaughter their confused and fleeing victims. To survive in this hellish world, she has two choices: kill the masked figures or be killed. Yuri is determined to survive in order to destroy this irrational world, but what will be her ultimate fate."

