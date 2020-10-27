High-Rise Invasion Anime is Coming to Netflix Next Year

Netflix recently announced several new anime projects they have in the works as part of their special anime festa, and one of the biggest surprises was that an anime based on Tsuina Miura and Takahiro Oba's High-Rise Invasion would be hitting the streaming service early next year. The manga has built up a cult following since it began in 2013, and with it now complete as of 2019 it seems the cult series will finally be making its debut as a Netflix Original next February.

As part of the official announcement for the upcoming adaptation, Netflix debuted the first trailer for the series (which you can see in the video above) that gives fans an idea of the kind of bleak and violent death game that they will be jumping into with this new series. Netflix also shared two new key visuals for High-Rise Invasion to give fans another bloody close look at the upcoming adaptation. Check them out:

The new anime will be directed by Masahiro Takata for Zero-G (the studio behind Tsugumomo). Touko Machida (7SEEDS) will be overseeing the series scripts, Yoichi Ueda (Gangsta.) will serve as character designer and chief animation director with tatsuo and Youichi Sakai composing the music. The initial voice cast for the series has been revealed as well with Haruka Shiraishi as Yuri Honjo, Shiki Aoki as Mayuko Nise, Akira Sekine as Kuon Shinzaki, Junya Enoki as Rika Honjo, and Yuichiro Umehara as Sniper Mask.

Netflix officially describes High-Rise Invasion as such, "The unhinged and gory death-game manga High-Rise Invasion, created by Tsuina Miura (Ajin: Demi-Human) and Takahiro Oba (Box!), finally gets an anime adaptation! High school student Yuri Honjo finds herself lost in an “abnormal space” where countless skyscrapers are connected by suspension bridges and “masked figures” mercilessly slaughter their confused and fleeing victims. To survive in this hellish world, she has two choices: kill the masked figures or be killed. Yuri is determined to survive in order to destroy this irrational world, but what will be her ultimate fate."

