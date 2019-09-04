High School DxD Producer Talks About Possible Anime Sequels

High School DxD has become one of anime’s underdog titles. The action series made a rousing comeback with its latest season, and fans are eager for more. With a fifth season in the work, High School DxD has only so much left to adapt, but there may be more to the story than fans knew.

Recently, Monsters & Critics went live with an interview conducted with Satoshi Motonaga, a producer from Kadokawa. It was there the site asked if the anime might consider doing an anime adaptation of the High School DxD sequels, and Motonaga seemed fairly optimistic.

“Either pattern is possible right now because nothing has been decided so I genuinely don’t know, but there’s a possibility of either course of action happening,” the producer explained.

For those who don’t know, High School DxD finished its main series back in March 2018. The light novels have ended, but there are still stories to explore. Shin High School DxD was released shortly after which is a direct sequel to the original title. Fans have long wondered if the sequel would get an anime adaptation, and it seems Motonaga would be game for such a project.

Originally conceived as a light novel series written by Ichiei Ishibumi with illustrations by Miyama-Zero for Fujimi Shobo’s Dragon Magazine in 2008, High School DxD follows a boy named Issei Hyodo who is best known for his perverted ways. After being asked on a date, the boy is killed when the girl turns out to be a fallen angel. Issei is revived by a busty classmate of his named Rias who is a devil herself, and she contracts the boy to become her new pet as she reincarnated him into a devil during his resurrection. The series is currently four seasons total, and the full run can be found streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW.