‘High School DxD’ Announces New Season With Teaser Trailer

If you have been waiting for High School DxD to come back, then you will get to meet up with the series soon. Earlier this week, the official website for High School DxD Hero went live and confirmed the anime is getting a fourth installment.

As you can see above, a teaser trailer for the new anime has been revealed. The trailer hones in on Issei Hyodo and his group of busty followers as they are faced with another series of challenges.

Oh, and there is plenty of physics-defying boob jiggling housed in the teaser too. You cannot overlook that even if you tried.

According to the show’s site, the anime is expected to debut sometime in 2018. The new season will be based on High School DxD‘s ninth and tenth volumes, so characters like Sairaorg Bael and Cao Cao will become the show’s focal points.

So far, the show’s main vocal cast is expected to return for this new series; However, the same cannot be said for High School DxD‘s production team. Yoshifumi Sueda is coming on to direct the fourth series after Tetsuya Yanagizawa oversaw the first three. Kenji Konuta will act as the show’s writer while Makoto Uno oversees character designs. Passione will produce the anime as opposed to the studio TNK.

If you are not familiar with High School DxD, then you should know the series is one rooted in supernatural adventures and fan service. The story follows a boy named Issei Hyodo who is best known for his perverted ways. After being asked on a date, the boy is killed when the girl turns out to be a fallen angel. Issei is revived by a busty classmate of his named Rias who is a devil herself, and she contracts the boy to become her new pet as she reincarnated him into a devil during his resurrection.