Fans React To ‘High School DxD Hero’s Titillating Premiere

At long last, High School DxD Hero has gone live for fans in the US. The anime made its long-awaited return to TV this week as its fourth season dropped on fans. After a curious delay, the premiere of High School DxD's fourth season has gone live, and fans have a lot to say about its — well — titillating comeback.

Just, don't get too excited. The anime is censored, you know?

Not long ago, sites such as VRV and Crunchyroll confirmed their simulcasts for High School DxD Hero have gone live. So long as your adult content filters aren't blocking your profile access, fans should be able to check out the ecchi series' comeback episode as of right now. The premiere helps kick off a new era for the High School DxD fandom, but fans admit they're sad to see it be a straight recap.

Yes, the first episode of season four might as well be episode zero. High School DxD Hero kicks off with a recap to remind fans of what went down in season three and retcon a few important story lines. After all, the franchise's last season did diverge from its source light novels, and the separation was not met well by fans. High School DxD's new season hopes to fix many of those past mistakes, and its retcons are expected to continue for a few more episodes.

As you can see below, netizens have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the much-anticipated premiere. With Issei and Rias back, fans are eager to see how the Harem King will continue on his devilish journey, and plenty of them are already saving up for the new season's uncensored Blu-ray down the line.

If you are not familiar with High School DxD, then you should know the series is one rooted in supernatural adventures and gratuitous fan service. The story follows a boy named Issei Hyodo who is best known for his perverted ways. After being asked on a date, the boy is killed when the girl turns out to be a fallen angel. Issei is revived by a busty classmate of his named Rias who is a devil herself, and she contracts the boy to become her new pet as she reincarnated him into a devil during his resurrection.

Based off a series of light novels by Ichiei Ishibumi with illustrations provided by Miyama-Zero, the series began serialization in 2008 as part of Fujimi Shobo's Dragon Magazine. The series has since been collected into 22 volumes, and has spawned a manga adaptation as well. The manga has been handled by Hiroji Mishima starting in 2010, and has 22 volumes currently available as of 2006. The series has since spawned three anime series before, and were all licensed for an English language release by Funimation running from 2012 to 2015 in various intervals with the latest iteration of the series premiering later in 2018.

