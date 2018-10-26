Fans React To ‘High School DxD Hero’s Titillating Premiere
At long last, High School DxD Hero has gone live for fans in the US. The anime made its long-awaited return to TV this week as its fourth season dropped on fans. After a curious delay, the premiere of High School DxD's fourth season has gone live, and fans have a lot to say about its — well — titillating comeback.
Just, don't get too excited. The anime is censored, you know?
Not long ago, sites such as VRV and Crunchyroll confirmed their simulcasts for High School DxD Hero have gone live. So long as your adult content filters aren't blocking your profile access, fans should be able to check out the ecchi series' comeback episode as of right now. The premiere helps kick off a new era for the High School DxD fandom, but fans admit they're sad to see it be a straight recap.
Yes, the first episode of season four might as well be episode zero. High School DxD Hero kicks off with a recap to remind fans of what went down in season three and retcon a few important story lines. After all, the franchise's last season did diverge from its source light novels, and the separation was not met well by fans. High School DxD's new season hopes to fix many of those past mistakes, and its retcons are expected to continue for a few more episodes.
As you can see below, netizens have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the much-anticipated premiere. With Issei and Rias back, fans are eager to see how the Harem King will continue on his devilish journey, and plenty of them are already saving up for the new season's uncensored Blu-ray down the line.
If you are not familiar with High School DxD, then you should know the series is one rooted in supernatural adventures and gratuitous fan service. The story follows a boy named Issei Hyodo who is best known for his perverted ways. After being asked on a date, the boy is killed when the girl turns out to be a fallen angel. Issei is revived by a busty classmate of his named Rias who is a devil herself, and she contracts the boy to become her new pet as she reincarnated him into a devil during his resurrection.
Based off a series of light novels by Ichiei Ishibumi with illustrations provided by Miyama-Zero, the series began serialization in 2008 as part of Fujimi Shobo's Dragon Magazine. The series has since been collected into 22 volumes, and has spawned a manga adaptation as well. The manga has been handled by Hiroji Mishima starting in 2010, and has 22 volumes currently available as of 2006. The series has since spawned three anime series before, and were all licensed for an English language release by Funimation running from 2012 to 2015 in various intervals with the latest iteration of the series premiering later in 2018.
Will you be tuning into the new season of High School DxD? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!
Robbingbeard_
10 minutes into High School DxD Hero and oh my god this season is gonna be the best— Andrew Robertson (@Robbingbeard_) April 12, 2018
mangagod123
i liked the introduction towards the new animation art style, they did a good job in it + i'm glad the anime is back now :D pic.twitter.com/XWkMu5Pfay— MangaGod (@mangagod123) April 12, 2018
EmrahOsmanovic7
Episode was good almost as good as the one in season 3, art style not so bad but don't like the new Vali look other chars look fine as of now— BuRn_Emrah (@EmrahOsmanovic7) April 12, 2018
meandmaindog
It's basically a recap of the saddest episode in anime history. but replaced with a generic harem ecchi episode— Joniii The Sleepy ARMY Dreamer (@meandmaindog) April 12, 2018
I can't laugh with this. I'll give it the benefit of the doubt But I swear if it's just gonna be that I'll kill them all for ruining it
OppaiDragon69
that episode did justice that BorN didn't get right.....how Issei's Juggernaut Drive was truly undone because of Oppai Dragon song (which BorN didn't show) and foreshadow of Rias role in Oppai Dragon show by calling her "Switch Princess"— OppaiDragon (@OppaiDragon69) April 12, 2018
dudu_godds
Yes... pic.twitter.com/NreoJAtRm9— Du (@dudu_godds) April 12, 2018
potatosald
I am here for the “plot”— dragon loli (@potatosald) April 12, 2018
Luna_tic324
The censorship is annoying, but I vaguely understand it. However, (spoiler alert I guess?) I’m rubbed the wrong way by this essentially being a reanimation of a previous episode. Glad it’s back though, it’s my modern To Love-ru— Luna_tic (@Luna_tic324) April 12, 2018