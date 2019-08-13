Attack on Titan Editor Teases How Much of the Series is Left to Go

Attack on Titan has been charging full speed into its final arc, and the story has been a wild one to say the least. At more than a dozen chapters in, the manga has killed off some favorite characters will revealing others’ true allegiances. With so much happening, fans know it is just a matter of time before the manga ends, and it may come sooner than fans like.

Recently, the editor of Attack on Titan did an interview with Sakuragi Kenji, a Youtuber from Japan. It was there Kawakubo Shintaro talked about his work on the world-famous series, and the editor was asked how much is left of Attack on Titan.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As Kawakubo puts it, there doesn’t seem like there’s “much longer” to go at all.

As translated by SNK News, the editor had the following to say: “A long, long time ago Isayama-san kept saying, “It’ll end in three years” – it has been five or six years since then. But recently he can finally say, “It’s almost time to end this well.” This time, I really don’t think we have much longer to go. Everyone please anticipate it.”

While some fans are upset by the series’ impending end, others are glad to see creator Hajime Isayama ending it on his terms. The artist might have taken longer to reach this finale arc than expected, but readers have responded to it well. Now, the editor behind Attack on Titan is preparing himself to part with the title, and fans are making sure to thank him for all his hard work over the years.

So, will you be sad when the series finally wraps? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

via @suniuz & @fuku-shuu for @snknews