Here’s How A Peni Parker ‘Spider-Verse’ Anime Could Look

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was one of the most well-received Spider-Man films yet, even earning a Golden Globe for Best Animated Film, and fans still cannot stop thinking about it in 2019.

One of fans’ favorite aspects was the introduction of the anime influenced Peni Parker and her SP//dr mecha, and one fan has animated what it would look like if she got a full fledged anime series.

Artist Mgx0 shared the above looping animation to Twitter featuring a fully animated version of Peni Parker in a more traditional anime style. The animation sees Spider-Man (one version of him anyway) poking at her face before she’s cutely annoyed and threatens to bite him. Peni’s 2D inspired look was popular with anime fans on her debut in the film, and there have been way more interpretations of her since the film’s release.

Fans recently took it upon themselves to reinterpret the character in other famous anime and manga creator’s styles, and the results were impressive. It just goes to show just how ready anime fans are for a full Peni Parker series, which could be possible considering Sony is considering looking into spinning off the Spider-Verse film into television projects.

Directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman with a screenplay by Phil Lord, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has cemented itself as the best reviewed Spider-Man film ever. ComicBook.com’s Chris Killian had this to say about the film in our review:

“Overall, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse isn’t just a fun movie; it’s one of the best Spider-Man movies you’re likely to ever see. Spider-Man 2 from the Sam Raimi days has long been my favorite Spider-Man movie, but I think it’s finally been been moved to second place — though I’m going to have to watch Spider-Verse at least four or five more times to be sure.” You can check out our full review here.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is currently in theaters as of this writing and stars Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, Jake Johnson as Peter Parker, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, Mahershala Ali as Uncle Aaron, Liev Schreiber as Wilson Fisk, Nicolas Cage as Spider-Man Noir, John Mulaney as Spider-Ham, Kimiko Glenn as Peni Parker, Lily Tomlin as Aunt May, Brian Tyree Henry as Jefferson Davis, and Luna Lauren Velez as Rio Morales.