Hunter x Hunter Anime Is Reportedly Returning With a New PV

Hunter x Hunter is on a high these days, and it won't be much longer before the series returns to center stage. After several years, the manga is slated to return to publication later this month, and creator Yoshihiro Togashi has kept readers updated on that comeback. And if a new report is right, then the Hunter x Hunter will make a special return in tandem with the manga.

Currently, the Hunter x Hunter fandom is buzzing as reports surfaced earlier today about the anime's comeback. According to well-known pages like WSJ_Manga, Hunter x Hunter will post a special PV this month, and it will bring our favorite fights back to life. To be specific, Gon and Killua are expected to be the focus of this PV, and the fandom is understandably hyped.

History of Hunter x Hunter

If you are not familiar with Hunter x Hunter, you should know Togashi got started with the series well over a decade ago. The series is considered one of shonen's best ongoing titles, but it has been on hiatus more often than in print. Chronic health issues have prompted Togashi to take a number of hiatuses including his current one which has lasted for over three years.

Now, Hunter x Hunter is set to make a comeback on October 23. New chapters will be published simultaneously in the United States, of course, so fans can find them on Manga Plus or the Shonen Jump app. You can even find the manga's backlogged chapters on both services now, so readers can prepare for Togashi's return.

What to Know About Hunter x Hunter

Want to know more about Hunter x Hunter? You can read up on the story's official synopsis below:

"Gon might be a country boy, but he has high aspirations. Despite his Aunt Mito's protests, Gon decides to follow in his father's footsteps and become a legendary Hunter. The Hunter hopefuls begin their journey by storm-tossed ship, where Gon meets Leorio and Kurapika, the only other applicants who aren't devastated by bouts of seasickness. Having survived the terrors of the high seas, Gon and his companions now have to prove their worth in a variety of tests in order to find the elusive Exam Hall. And once they get there, will they ever leave alive...?"

What do you think about this latest report? Are you hyped for Hunter x Hunter to return?