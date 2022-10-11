Hunter x Hunter to Finally Return for New Chapters After Nearly 4 Years

Hunter x Hunter has been in the longest hiatus of the series' history to date, but the manga is finally getting ready to return for new chapter after nearly four long years of waiting! Yoshihiro Togashi's legendary manga series might have started its run with Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine back in 1998, but it's been active for a much smaller percentage of it than you would expect. In fact, the manga has been in the longest hiatus between new chapters in the entire run of it thus far. That's what makes this next return so special.

Thankfully, it won't be too much longer as Hunter x Hunter is officially returning for new chapters this month! Viz Media's Shonen Jump has revealed that Hunter x Hunter will pick up with brand new chapters beginning on Sunday, October 23rd. These new chapters will be simulpubbed together with the rest of the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine offerings as they hit in Japan, and will kick off with Chapter 391 of the series! For fans wanting to catch up, Viz Media also had some great news on that front at well.

Major announcement!!! Hunter x Hunter returns Oct 23! Brand new simulpub chapters are coming to Shonen Jump! https://t.co/71vuObOtms pic.twitter.com/yFLU0POddg — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) October 11, 2022

The entire Hunter x Hunter manga run is now available through Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump vault. The three most recent chapters of the series are available completely for free, and you can check out the rest of the series with a paid subscription. Togashi has been teasing new chapters of the series since earlier this year when the usually quiet creator started a Twitter account to announce that work on the manga had resumed in full. In the weeks and months since, Togashi has been giving fans small updates about the series' progress.

While each of these updates had been promising in terms of how much content fans could hopefully expect to see when the series returns (which could potentially be more than the previously teased ten new chapters in between each hiatus like it had been done in the past), now that the series is actually going to hit with new chapters it's truly an exciting time. But now is the time to catch up and refresh on everything that's happened so far.

Are you excited for Hunter x Hunter's big comeback? What are you hoping to see in the new chapters? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!