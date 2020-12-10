Hunter x Hunter Gets Impressive Live-Action Teaser

Hunter x Hunter is known as one of shonen's best stories to date, and fans continue to support the series amidst one of its longest hiatuses yet. While creator Yoshihiro Togashi takes care of his health, the fandom behind Hunter x Hunter is doing what is can to keep the series alive. And over on Youtube, the indie studio Re:Anime has helped the effort by releasing a teaser for its live-action take on Hunter x Hunter.

You can check out the trailer down above in all of its glory. The video starts off easily enough as a tracking shot focuses on battle debris, and a slew of playing cards are littered amongst the rubble. The scene changes to a series of backlit collages that highlight Gon and Hisoka. The pair are only seen in shadow, so it is hard to make out their full looks, but both fighters seem to be represented well in this teaser.

If this teaser haas you eager to check out Hunter x Hunter, you can find much of its manga online or in print though Viz Media. Just, don't expect any new chapters to come out anytime soon. Hunter x Hunter is known for taking hiatuses, and the series is currently on its longest one ever. After making a brief comeback in 2018, Hunter x Hunter went back on hiatus in Weekly Shonen Jump's first issue of 2019. The manga is still on hiatus, so total of 96 issues have been published without Gon's support. The manga's longest publication streak clocks in at 30 issues in a row back in 2011-2012.

You can read more about Hunter x Hunter here thanks to its official synopsis: "Hunters are a special breed, dedicated to tracking down treasures, magical beasts and even other people. But such pursuits require a license, and less than one in a hundred thousand can pass the grueling qualification exam. Those who do pass gain access to restricted areas, amazing stores of information and the right to call themselves “Hunters.” Can Gon, a country boy, follow his father and join their ranks?"

