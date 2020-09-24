Hunter x Hunter Cosplay Highlights Hair Raising Hisoka
Hunter x Hunter might still be on hiatus when it comes to both its manga and anime adaptations, but that hasn't stopped fans of the Shonen series from fingding unique ways to honor the franchise, as one cosplayer proves with an amazing take on one of the most terrifying villains of the series in Hisoka. A member of the Phantom Troupe, Hisoka first appears to Gon and company during the Hunter License Exam, showing off his insane levels of strength but taking an interest in the young fisherman that is attempting to find his father via becoming a hunter himself!
Hisoka himself might dress up in garrish, "clown like" attire but his light hearted facade hides a deadly power that has him easily being one of the strongest hunters in the world. During the Tournament Arc known as "Heavens Arena", Hisoka put Gon and Killua through the ringer, forcing them to learn the energy power known as Nen in a limited amount of time. Though the pair of young fighters were successful in learning how to harness their internal energy, it ultimately wasn't enough to defeat the member of the Phantom Troupe. Needless to say, should Hunter x Hunter return, Hisoka will certainly continue to be a part of it!
Instagram Cosplayer Queebd shared this impressive, flashy take on the antagonist of Hunter x Hunter, highlighted by appropriate lighting that highlights the malice and pageantry of the member of the gang of villainous Nen users that scour the earth to the present of the series:
Lenses: Yellow Avatar (You can get them in multiple places! Just look up the name and you'll find them) Wig: Whitney (Classic) in Pumpkin by @ardawigs
