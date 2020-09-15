Hunter x Hunter Debuts Stunning Gon x Hisoka Figure

✖

Hunter x Hunter fans have had to deal with the story of Gon and the world of hunters being delayed as a result of the manga's hiatus, with the anime also being in limbo, but that isn't stopping new merchandise from being released that highlights some of the series' biggest moments with an upcoming model getting fans' attention. The statue focuses on the battle between Gon and Hisoka, a one on one fight where the makeup wearing antagonist was essentially toying with the young warrior in a bid to see how far along he had come in his Nen training.

The initial battle between Hisoka and Gon took place during the "Heaven's Arena" arc, which was effectively a venue that allowed fighters to find fame and fortune by battling through levels of combatants within the aforementioned arena. Hisoka, who first met Gon and company during the Hunters' License Exam story line, took interesting in the young fisherman attempting to find his father, leading Gon down a path where he would prove to be a worthy opponent. The antagonist proved to be insanely formidable, manhandling Gon during their fight and proving that the young Shonen protagonist still had a long way to go before he could defeat Hisoka.

Twitter User HxHSource shared the new Hunter x Hunter model created by Oniri Creations, with fans of the series getting the opportunity to preorder the statue beginning in a few days time which captures the battle between Gon and Hisoka during the "Fight of the Heavens Arena" saga:

New Hunter x Hunter statue "Gon vs Hisoka" announced by French company @Oniri_Creations Pre order opens September 17th pic.twitter.com/5Dhmznfk2V — Hunter❌Hunter (@HxHSource) September 14, 2020

Unfortunately, there is still no signs of the anime franchise returning to continue the story of Gon and his friends navigating a world of danger using their hunter licenses, though fans are still chomping at the bit to see how this story continues. We're certainly crossing our fingers that, based on the popularity of the franchise as a whole, we'll see the return of the Shonen series sooner rather than later.

Will you be picking up this Hunter x Hunter figure when it makes landfall? What other fight scenes from the Shonen series would you like to see get its own figure? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of hunters!