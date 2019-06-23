Hunter x Hunter Cast, Fans Say Goodbye To Anime Following Toonami Finale

Hunter x Hunter is one of those series you might have never watched. As one of shonen’s most popular titles, the action series follows a group of quirky Hunters who explore the world and run into lots of trouble. However, the show sometimes found itself underestimated because of its incomplete run, but that did not stop fans from loving it.

And just recently, fans were able to bid farewell to Hunter x Hunter on TV when its dubbed finale hit up Toonami.

This past weekend, fans were treated to a slew of anime updates thanks to Toonami, but they were not ready for what the late-night block had in store for Hunter x Hunter. It was time for the show to come to an end as episode 148 went live, and netizens were quick to spill their emotions about the ending.

As you can see below, both cast members and fans took time to honor Hunter x Hunter upon its finale. The dub voice actors gave fans their thanks for being such supporters of Gon, Killua, and the whole gang. Fans were glad to accept the thanks to send it right back to Gon. Some were even feeling good enough to pay tribute to Ging Freecs of all people, but you can chalk that up to emotions if you’d like.

For those unaware of Hunter x Hunter‘s history, it has a complicated tie with anime. Back in 1999, the popular manga got an anime adaptation that was short-lived. Hunter x Hunter continued to be published under creator Yoshihiro Togasha after the show ended before Madhouse scooped up the series for an adaptation in 2011. This new series was received much better, and it ran until 2014 as the anime neared the manga’s current point. Ever since then, things have been quiet on the Hunter x Hunter front on TV and even in print; Due to various hiatuses, Hunter x Hunter has yet to move too far beyond where this 2011 adaptation left off.

So, are you sad to see Hunter x Hunter leave Toonami…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Hunter x Hunter was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1998. The story follows a young boy named Gon Freecss, who discovers that his previously thought to be dead father is in fact alive. Not only is he alive, he is a famous Hunter. Gon decides that in order to meet his father he has to become a licensed Hunter but his journey gets wrapped up in way more strangeness than he ever could have anticipated.

A Wild Ride

That’s all for #HunterXHunter on Toonami! I was overjoyed when @VIZMedia announced it to premiere on Toonami years ago. It’s been an amazing ride especially to see more fans come to and enjoy the show. Thank you to everyone that worked on and supported HxH! Until we meet again! pic.twitter.com/DsbeMo2f7R — Hunter❌Hunter (@HxHSource) June 23, 2019

Goodbye Gon

I’m trying to compose my thoughts, but I’m too busy crying haha. It might seem silly to crying over something like this, but I learned so much from playing Gon. It’s very rare people get to spend this long with a single character so I’m very grateful and I just genuinely love HxH — Erica Mendez (@tsunderica) June 23, 2019

Time To Pick Up The Manga

#HunterXHunter ends it run on Toonami tonight. Love Togashi-san’s work on YYH and really grew to appreciate this show. Following it as it aired AND working on it during the Chimera Ant arc was a surreal experience, but one I’ll never forget. Gonna have to pick up on the manga… pic.twitter.com/l7jkD1RUbm — Chris Niosi (@Kirbopher) June 23, 2019

Separation Anxiety

And with that, the #HunterXHunter anime is officially over 😢. Gonna miss this show. Thank you #Toonami for putting it on TV. 🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/qm1ukdUmuL — John Payen (@JDreyer_29) June 23, 2019

A True Anime GOAT

These #HunterXHunter tweets are getting me emotional



That anime is one of the greatest — Tempted Bon (@DreamerBoyBon) June 23, 2019

Kurapika, It’s Been Real

The final episode of #HunterxHunter aired on Toonami tonight. 148 episodes. Wow. It was an absolute honor to play Kurapika. Thank you to everyone who watched the show ❤️ I loved every second I got to be involved!! pic.twitter.com/btS27P598v — Erika Harlacher (@ErikaHarlacher) June 23, 2019

A Fast Favorite

Such a great show. #HunterxHunter finale just finished on Toonami. This show has became one of my favorites, amazing job from the creators and everyone who worked on it. The English voice actors did such an excellent job on this. Thanks Toonami for showing Hunter X Hunter! — Kahuna (@ToonamiDude) June 23, 2019

The Biggest Congrats

“Tell me Gon, what is this tree we just climbed?”



Congratulations to the entire cast and crew of #HunterxHunter. It’s been a wonderful journey. 💚#Toonami #CartoonNetwork #AdultSwim pic.twitter.com/UD2f7HeU59 — Ryan Bartley 🦖 (@RyanBartley) June 23, 2019

A Solid Understatement

Thank you #HunterXHunter for making us smile every week! You’ll be missed! pic.twitter.com/A2kt2Gqkjx — Mileena (@TarkatanBeauty) June 23, 2019

The Hunt Is Done