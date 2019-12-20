Hunter X Hunter And Berserk Fans Unite With Hilarious Meme

Sometimes it’s a tough job being an anime fan. Such is the case with those fans that have been obsessively following the series of Berserk and Hunter X Hunter, with the two franchises suffering from numerous hiatuses throughout their history. The story of Gon has been on a hiatus for over a year, and while Berserk has recently started updating its chapters once again, fans are left wondering when the story of each franchise will reach their individual finales. Taking this into account, one fan created a hilarious meme that unites fans of both series in their respective heartache.

Twitter User KloutedKurta shared a hilarious meme that takes a scene from the Naruto franchise and brings together the two heartbroken groups of anime fans that follow the different adventures of Guts and Gon as they attempt to fulfill their life goals while battling numerous opponents:

While both franchises have had their own anime adaptations, they have both paused for individual reasons. Hunter X Hunter’s story has taken a break as the creator has informed fans that the series would be taking time off, while Berserk has continued with its manga, though the recent anime was received to critical reception. When and if anime versions of these series will return is still up in the air, though we do cross our fingers that fans will be given satisfying conclusions to both.

Berserk was originally created in 1989, running for decades and leaving fans waiting to see how the story of Guts and Griffith finally wraps up. While it involves combat and bloodshed, said violence is far above that of Hunter X Hunter, with the medieval epic never shying away from getting its hands dirty.

Hunter x Hunter was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1998. The story follows a young boy named Gon Freecss, who discovers that his previously thought to be dead father is in fact alive. Not only is he alive, he is a famous Hunter, a professional traveler who specializes in finding rare treasures, exploring unidentified lands, and hunting down dangerous individuals. Gon then decides that in order to meet his father he has to become a licensed Hunter, but in that journey gets wrapped up in way more strangeness than he ever could have anticipated.