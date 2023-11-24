Hunter x Hunter Creator Wants Everyone to Read a Golf Manga

It's hard to deny that Hunter x Hunter is one of the biggest shonen series to arrive in Weekly Shonen Jump, as the story of Gon and his fellow hunters has resonated with anime fans. While creator Yoshihiro Togashi has brought the series back recently, ending a years-long hiatus for the manga, the mangaka has needed to take time off thanks to continuing health issues. Luckily, Togashi is still working on the series when he can and has recently recommended a manga that you might not have expected.

Hunter x Hunter hasn't just become a hit thanks to some of its world-shaking battles, but also for its ability to introduce wildly different scenarios for Gon and his friends to tackle. During one arc, we saw Gon and Killua need to team up with one of the biggest enemies, Hisoka, in order to defeat an opponent by playing dodgeball. While we haven't seen any of the hunters be challenged with a game of golf in the past, Togashi has recently recommended a manga that focuses on the game.

Hunter x Hunter: A Golfing Recommend

In a recent interview, Yoshihiro Togashi recommended a manga known as Oi! Tonbo. Focusing on a young girl who is attempting to take her golf talent to the next level, the series first arrived in 2014 and is set to receive an anime adaptation next year. So much does Togashi love this series that he even stated that he was hoping to make Gon like the main character of the series, Tonbo.

If this is your first time hearing about Oi! Tonbo, here is an official description of the series that focuses on bringing golf to the anime world, "Igarashi, who left the past behind and running away from the world, moved to the Tokara Islands in Kagoshima Prefecture. On Hinoshima Island, which is said to be "the last unexplored region in Japan," Igarashi meets Tonbo, the only junior high school student on the island. The innocent girl has an incredible talent for golf! This encounter will change the destiny of the two..."

What's your manga recommend? Do you think we'll one day see Gon hit the links in Hunter x Hunter's future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the hunters.

Via Mori_YYH4Ever