One Piece, Hunter x Hunter Creators Pay Tribute to Fist of the North Star

The creators of One Piece and Hunter x Hunter have released tributes to Fist of the North Star.

It has been 40 years since the world was introduced to Fist of the North Star. The hit action series came to life under Shonen Jump decades ago, and it has since become a classic with readers. Now, Fist of the North Star is gearing up celebrations for its 40th anniversary in Japan, and it just roped in help from the creators of One Piece and Hunter x Hunter.

Oh yeah, you read that right. Eiichiro Oda and Yoshihiro Togashi have been called upon by Shueisha for the special celebration. Fist of the North Star is launching a 40th-anniversary art exhibit overseas this fall, and it was there manga's top creators outed their own take on the martial arts classic.

Of course, Oda channeled his One Piece skills to bring Kenshiro to life. The martial artist looks rather similar to Kozuki Oden in this shot, and we're obsessed. As for Togashi's artwork, the creator of Hunter x Hunter and Yu Yu Hakusho also focused on Kenshiro. The colored artwork brings the fighter to life, and you can see Gon has been inked next to the post-apocalyptic fighter.

From One Piece to Dragon Ball and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, the biggest series in manga came together to honor Fist of the North Star at this event. If you are not familiar with the old-school series, you can always brush up on the manga. Fist of the North Star was published in America by Viz Media. So if you want more info on Buronson and Tetsuo Hara's story, you can read its official synopsis below:

"In a post-apocalyptic world, humanity has risen from the ashes of nuclear war to a nightmare of endless suffering. It is a time of chaos. Warlords and gangs of savage marauders and warlords rule the broken ruins of civilization, terrorizing and enslaving the survivors. Life has become a brutal struggle for existence and death is the only release.

One day, a wanderer appears out of the wasteland to bring justice to the guilty and hope to the people – a warrior named Ken, a man who bears seven scars upon his chest and holds the secret of a mysterious martial art known as Hokuto Shinken, the Divine Fist of the North Star!"

