Hunter x Hunter Creator Yoshihiro Togashi Unveils Their Favorite Nen Ability

Countless anime series have given its characters wild abilities to give fans earth-shattering battles. Dragon Ball has its ki, Naruto has its chakra, My Hero Academia has its Quirks, and Jujutsu Kaisen has its cursed energy to name a few. In the case of Hunter x Hunter, the energy known as Nen allows its users to perform a vast array of techniques, whether they be heroes like Gon and Killua or villains like Hisoka and the Phantom Troupe. In a recent interview, Yoshihiro Togashi not only revealed his favorite Nen, but which power he'd most like to have.

To start, Yoshihiro confirmed that both his favorite Nen power, and the Nen ability that he'd most like to have, have yet to be featured in the anime adaptation. Both Nen abilities are present in the Succession Contest Arc, which is playing out in the latest chapters of Hunter x Hunter's manga. To start, Togashi stated that the Tenth Prince's Nen ability, "Season of Two" was his favorite, "While I was drawing storyboards, I saw the choreographer Takahiro talking on a show about the intention behind the choreography of 'Season of Two' and his interpretation of the song. I was so moved and inspired by it that I finished the storyboards all at once. I like these two songs so much that when I see them side by side in a live concert setlist, my emotional balance collapses. Yes, I like the songs more than the ability itself."

(Photo: Madhouse)

What Nen Would Yoshihiro Want?

In the recent interview, Togashi confirmed which Nen power he would most like to have, "As for what I would like o use, it would be the younger sister's (The Eleventh Prince) 'Secret Door (Magical Worm)'. It would save me travel time and expenses, and if my lower back happened to go out during the trip, I could use it to crawl to a hospital."

While Togashi recently returned to the manga, releasing new chapters on a weekly schedule, the mangaka needed to return to an indefinite schedule due to his recurring health issues. Yoshihiro took the opportunity to share a possible ending to his beloved shonen series, in case the series isn't completed before his life's end.

Via TogashisTroupe