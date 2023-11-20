Possible Hunter x Hunter Ending Revealed by Series Creator

Hunter x Hunter has been on a hiatus for months now, and of course, the series is no stranger to these breaks. After all, creator Yoshihiro Togashi has a number of chronic health issues that must take priority. Still, the artist gives Hunter x Hunter a comeback whenever possible as the story is far from done. And now, the artist has fans double taking as he just revealed a potential ending for Hunter x Hunter.

The shocking reveal comes courtesy of TV Asashi as its program Iwakura and Yoshizumi will feature a segment on Hunter x Hunter this week. Over in Japan, sites like Model Press were given a heads up about the episode and its message from Togashi. It is there fans were told about this possible ending to Hunter x Hunter. After all, Togashi said he wanted to share the pitch in case the manga is never finished, but he has other endings in mind should he see the series through.

You can read the full ending shared by Togashi below courtesy of PewPiece who translated the text. The pitch takes place in the far future as Gon is described as a grandfather, and there are other descendants mentioned as well. All in all, the finale seems peaceful as Togashi describes a simple fishing scene. But of course, this ending will only become official if Hunter x Hunter is never completed.

According to Togashi's message, he has four different endings in mind, and this one he shared is labeled D. The other three endings, A through C, are still on the table for him and kept secret as such. In fact, Togashi goes on to mention he prefers ending B of them all, but it will most certainly be unpopular amongst fans. So as Hunter x Hunter continues, Togashi may find ways to blend ending B with his other pitches.

But for now, well – Hunter x Hunter does have an ending. This emergency finale shows how Togashi's hit series could end if the manga is never given a proper sendoff. Of course, fans are hopeful the artist will be able to see the series through to the end. However, there is no doubt Togashi's health comes first, so the fate of Hunter x Hunter is in the air.

ENDING D:

"Next to the lake, a girl named Jin, holding a fishing rod, stands motionless. Suddenly, the rod shakes violently, and Jin, startled, exclaims, "I got him! I got the lake lord!" she skillfully lifts the lake lord onto her shoulders and stands before a woman, saying, "as I promised, I caught the lake lord! mom!" Jin approaches the woman and passionately declares, "you must not tell me again. you must become a hunter."

The woman, with no tricks left, nods her head. Jin, still carrying the lake lord on her shoulder, walks away. The mother comments to her husband that Jin's dream is to never leave the island and inherit their place. The father agrees, laughing, and the mother expresses her dissatisfaction, saying, "perhaps her desires will change later. But I want to know, you and Jin, why are you like this? surely it's because of the blood of grandma Mito and grandma Noko."

The woman seems unaware that grandma Mito and grandma Noko are not related by blood, and the father smiles knowingly. The woman, expressing her unwillingness as a mother, adds, "but grandpa Gon was a famous hunter... and this girl will one day leave the island."

Jin insists, "I will never leave!" although she is no longer visible in the heart of the forest, she hears her parents' conversation and responds defiantly. The father, amused, says, "you have a sharp eye."

The scene changes to the shop continuing its work from mito's days. The lake lord has been cleanly cut, and its internal parts sorted. Jin thinks to herself while working, "mom never understands. when grandpa speaks joyfully about his memories of being a hunter, grandma Noko quietly moves away from her seat. Every time grandpa Gon affirms, her belief is heard from someone. She strikes the cutting board forcefully with a knife : "I'm tired of this!! To wait for someone's return after months and years of sadness crushes my heart... I make someone wait for me! I". Then the door opens, and a warm voice echoes. A chubby little child enters, holding a plant.

The child exclaims, "I caught the lake lord for real! Well, let's honor the whole island with it!" Jin replies, "I always... always wanted to be with the person I want to be with. together, always!" The child agrees, "yes!" both of them, with broad smiles on their faces, cook the food. a bird flies away from the island, over a town and its people. The son of one of them, the daughter of another, and the grandchild of another live in different places, exchanging smiles. They might be the children of that character and the grandchildren of that character. the bird flies away into the distance.

In the background, a figure watches the scene."

What do you make of this latest Hunter x Hunter update?