Hunter x Hunter Creator Explains One of the Manga's Recent Changes

Hunter x Hunter doesn't need to impress anyone at this point. Created years ago, the hit Shonen Jump series is considered a classic, and creator Yoshihiro Togashi has guided it since day one. Despite a slew of hiatuses, Hunter x Hunter is still incredibly popular with readers, and its recent updates have included quite a few changes. So of course, Yoshihiro was asked about his decision to up the text in Hunter x Hunter as of late.

Not long ago, Yoshihiro explained himself in a letter that was made public by a Japanese talk shot. The artist noted that his manga had a definite increase in text, and the recent change was made for five main reasons. So if you are curious about the choice, you can read up on Yoshihiro's reasons below:

"The basic information that has to be explained to readers is already quite extensive, including the introduction of several new Nen abilities, the details of the Succession Contest, and the backgrounds for each Prince."



"In terms of narrative structure, there are several unresolved conflicts that have to be addressed during the voyage, and I knew from the start that if I also considered the individuals involved in the Succession Contest, it would become a complex challenge where the various intentions and connections of an enormous number of characters are intertwined with one another... Consequently, the basic information mentioned in part one has increased even more."



"I wanted not only the Princes but their personnel to be more than just background characters, so I made extensive use of monologues to act as both narrative exposition and character development. As a result, the text has become more intricate and unruly."



"In this current arc, I'm also experimenting with characters and how they feel about their missions... In the process of looking for more interesting story developments, the number of words discarded in my mind is several or even ten times more than the world count in just one finished storyboard."



"As you can see from my previous answers, I'm bugged as an author. I'm not only unable to find the right balance, but deep down, part of me unapologetically thinks that word count is equivalent to a complimentary service. Words rule."



So, there you have it! Hunter x Hunter has most definitely become wordier, but that is by design. The Succession Contest arc is incredibly intricate, and Yoshihiro must convey a good portion of its secrets with exposition. So as Hunter x Hunter puts out new chapters, brace your brain for all the words they will contain!

What do you think about Yoshihiro's manga update...? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!

HT – The HxH Source