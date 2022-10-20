Hunter x Hunter Is Unveiling Its Own Line of Glasses

Yoshihiro Togashi turned many anime fans' heads when the mangaka announced that Hunter x Hunter would be returning this year with new manga chapters continuing Gon and his fellow hunters' trials and tribulations. With a new chapter only a few days away from being released in Weekly Shonen Jump, the franchise is taking the opportunity to release a new glasses line that is modeled after the key players' colorful aesthetics. With more than a few hunters to choose from, both good and evil, the new line will hit the stands next summer.

The upcoming glasses line will be created by Zoff, with the heroes Gon, Killua, Leorio, and Kurapika representing the light side via their new eyewear. On the dark side, Killua and Chrollo of the Phantom Troupe will also be receiving eyewear of their own, rounding out some of the key players for the Shonen series that will be ending its hiatus that has spanned over four years in the pages of its manga. In the Shonen Jump series, Togashi will continue the Succession Contest Arc, which focused on Gon and his friends being dragged into a battle amongst royalty that introduces new super-powered characters to the franchise.

Not Quite A Hunter's License, But Still Cool

Twitter Outlet Aitai Kuji took the opportunity to give anime fans a first look at the upcoming Hunter x Hunter glasses line that will arrive next summer and allow fans to rock styles on their face that are similar to the heroes and villains that spawned from the mind of mangaka Yoshihiro Togashi:

Japanese glasses brand, Zoff, will be having a new anime collaboration with HUNTER x HUNTER with 6 glasses in their lineup each themed after a different character! Each pair (plano degree) will come with an exclusive case and cleaning cloth.https://t.co/8w2DJsfmAQ pic.twitter.com/JMhO6Hy5n5 — Aitai☆Kuji (@AitaiKuji) October 20, 2022

The last episode of Hunter x Hunter's anime adaptation produced by Studio Madhouse landed in 2014, and while there have been plenty of hunter-focused stories that have yet to hit the small screen, the television series has yet to state if there are any plans to bring back the series down the line. To prove that the manga has been a long-awaited return, Yoshihiro has been updating fans on Twitter, causing the mangaka to be the most followed artist on social media within the medium.

Which hunter from the Shonen series do you think is rocking the best aesthetic? Are you counting down the days until the manga's big comeback? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Hunter x Hunter.