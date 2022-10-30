Hunter x Hunter Finally Brings Back Hisoka After Years of Waiting

Hunter x Hunter is now in the midst of its first batch of new chapters in several years, and the newest chapter of the manga has raised the stakes even more by brining Hisoka back to action after years of fans' waiting for him! Yoshihiro Togashi has officially returned to the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine after the longest hiatus in the series' history to date, and the first new chapter of this new era has thrown fans right back into the middle of the chaotic Succession Contest arc. But that also means it's going to be a while before we see our favorites again.

But the previous chapter of the new releases also laid the groundwork for a potential return from Hisoka as a new plan was hatched to catch the famous foe. Following so many teases of the villain potentially being somewhere in the midst of the Black Whale ship, or maybe even being in some sort of disguise, the newest chapter of the series has officially brought Hisoka back and he was really just walking around like everyone else. He's been having no trouble sneaking around apparently.

What Happens in Hunter x Hunter Chapter 392?

Chapter 392 of Hunter x Hunter continues the Xi-Yu mafia members trying to enact their plan to catch Hisoka, and although they had laid the groundwork for a plan that would comb the entire ship in the hopes of finding the foe in some kind of crevice somewhere, Zakuro and Lynch end up just walking by him. After trying to confront him, the two of them are easily taken out by Hisoka's overwhelming pressure. He's got no idea the mafia are after him, and thus Zakuro offers to take him with them to find out more.

Now that Hisoka is back in the mix, it seems like the Succession Contest will be reaching a turning point soon within this latest new batch of chapters. That means before the series goes on hiatus again we might have a good idea of what to expect from the future! Now's the time to catch up too, and you can find Hunter x Hunter's manga now available through Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library.

