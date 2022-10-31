One Piece Meets Hunter x Hunter With New Crossover Tribute

Hunter x Hunter series creator Yoshihiro Togashi has had a lot to celebrate recently as the highly anticipated manga series has made its return to the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and One Piece's creator has gotten in on the celebration with some special new art bringing the series together with a special crossover. Togashi has been at the forefront of a major honorary wave as both fans and other major creators have been honoring the mangaka's long running career, and this has gone the extra mile overseas with a special new exhibition opening showing off all of his works thus far.

Yoshihiro Togashi's new art exhibition shows off work from not only Hunter x Hunter, but his previous works such as Yu Yu Hakusho, Level E, and more. This new exhibition also includes special tribute art from other creators as well such as One Piece series creator Eiichiro Oda, who has shared a special new tribute bringing Gon, Luffy, and Chopper together for the big occasion. You can check it out below as spotted by @HxHSource on Twitter with a special message from Oda too:

Eiichiro Oda's illustration of Gon Freecss (w/ Luffy & Chopper) for Yoshihiro Togashi's Exhibition pic.twitter.com/vc7u8Kj6yG — Hunter❌Hunter (@HxHSource) October 29, 2022

How Does One Piece's Creator Feel About Yoshihiro Togashi?

Oda's special message to Togashi begins as such, "A few years ago, I met up with Togashi-sensei for the first time in a long time at a certain place and thanked him. Togashi-sensei said, 'Right?' I can't tell you what about, but I can tell you that I have been grateful to him ever since he judged my work for the Rookie of the Year Award. I have been following Togashi's works since his award-winning works, and I have an image of him as a cunning author who can change his appearance at will."

Oda's message to Togashi then continues with, "He shows his ability in important places. That's why I can't take my eyes off him. The story of Amanuma and Kurama in Yu Yu Hakusho gave me goosebumps. I admired the freedom of Level E. I believe that writers can become slaves to their readers. In that sense, Hunter x Hunter is also free. It's cool!"

