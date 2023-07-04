Hunter x Hunter May Be Leaving Netflix Soon

Hunter x Hunter has become one of the biggest shonen franchises. Focusing on the protagonist Gon and his friends as they navigate a world of "hunters", it should come as no surprise that the fan-favorite is available on quite a few streaming services. Unfortunately, it seems that Hunter x Hunter's days on Netflix might be limited as the television series is preparing to depart the platform. If you haven't had the opportunity to check out the anime adaptation on Netflix, now is a good time to dive in.

According to a number of reports, Hunter x Hunter is slated to leave Netflix at the end of this month on July 31st. This isn't the first time that the anime adaptation of Yoshihiro Togashi's work has left the streaming service, as it had previously in 2017. Returning in 2019, the series would add the rest of its library of episodes incrementally. At present, neither Netflix or Madhouse have revealed whether Gon and his crew will return to the platform in the future. Despite the manga making a return in previous years thanks to Togashi making a comeback to continue the Succession Contest Arc, there's been no word on whether any new anime projects are currently in the works.

(Photo: Madhouse)

Where Can You Watch Hunter x Hunter?

For those looking to return to the world of hunters, or experience Hunter x Hunter, there are a number of other options when it comes to streaming Gon's adventures. The series can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll, Hulu, Peacock, Tubi, and Amazon Prime to name a few. However, not all of the streaming outlets have all of the seasons from Studio Madhouse.

Following Hunter x Hunter's manga revival, Togashi was once again forced to refrain from a regular schedule due to his health issues. While Yoshihiro hasn't confirmed when the manga will return as the Succession Contest Arc continues, the mangaka hasn't closed the door on Gon and his friends' future. With Yoshihiro Togashi's arrival on Twitter making him the most followed manga artist in the world, it's clear that there are plenty of manga fans dying for new Hunter x Hunter chapters.

Are you sad to see Hunter x Hunter leaving Netflix? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the hunters.

Via What's On Netflix