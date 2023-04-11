Hunter x Hunter Creator Drops Major Recommendation on Fans

Hunter x Hunter might have vacated its regular release schedule thanks to creator Yoshihiro Togashi's continuing health issues, but the anime community still waits with bated breath for word on when Gon and his fellow hunters will return. Luckily, the mangaka has not revealed any plans to bring the popular shonen series to a close and still takes the opportunity to communicate directly with his fans. In a recent post, Togashi made a recommendation for an author who creates spooky stories that might fit closer to the works of Junji Ito than that of the world of Hunters.

Hunter x Hunter, or "HxH" as it's often referred to, first began in 1998 and has received a few anime adaptations that follow the story of the young hunter Gon and his friends in their unique world. Despite new chapters of Hunter x Hunter arriving in the manga, there have been no plans released to hint at Gon and company making a return to the small screen following the latest anime adaptation from Studio Madhouse. Hopefully, we'll eventually see Togashi's work brought to life though the question arises as to whether it will continue where Madhouse left off or reboot the series once again.

Hunter x Hunter Recommendation

In speaking with his fans in a recent post, Yoshihiro Togashi recommended the works of horror author Yumeaki Hirayama and his latest work, The Story Of What I Did to The Pelicans In The Park. The mangaka breaks down his love of the horror story and the author as such, "It's like a nightmare that you experience while waking up. I'm referring to the works of Yumeaki Hirayama. Since the printed words are naturally visualized in my brain as if I'm watching a movie, I would say I experience novels visually. Even though the author is usually most skilled at helping me visualize the scenes in the novel, there are some elements in this book that force me to visualize them, such as the eerie and peculiar characters, and the unexpected and crazy words that I would never have thought of own my own. You should read this book the experience its unique flavor that cannot be replaced."

While the horror author might be known for quite a few works, perhaps his most well-known is the movie Cursed. The film which arrived in Japan in 2004 focused on supernatural events taking place in a convenience store and how the workers, and unfortunate patrons, have to deal with them. On top of Yoshihiro's recommendation of Hirayama's work, the creators of Jujutsu Kaisen and Tokyo Ghoul also took the opportunity to recommend the creepy tale.

