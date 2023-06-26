Hunter x Hunter Announces Special Manga Project

Hunter x Hunter might currently be in the midst of a new hiatus, but the manga will be making a brief return sooner than expected as a new special manga project has been announced! Yoshihiro Togashi made massive waves with fans when the Hunter x Hunter manga returned to the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine last year after one of the longest hiatuses in between new chapters yet, and unfortunately it was confirmed soon after that the Hunter x Hunter manga would be going on hiatus once more as Shueisha and Togashi work on a potential new release plan for the future.

But while fans are waiting to see what's coming next following Chapter 401, Hunter x Hunter will be launching a special one-shot series that was only available with Shonen Jump more than ten years ago. Shueisha has announced they will be digitally releasing the Kurapika's Memories Hunter x Hunter one-shot manga in Japan on July 4th. This story first released back in 2013, and will be the first time many fans actually get to see the special story that was once launched to help fill in the gaps of Kurapika's past. You can find the announcement below:

HUNTERxHUNTER will be releasing its 'Kurapika's Memories' two-part one-shot as an exclusive digital release on July 4th, 2023.



The original work was published on Weekly Shonen Jump Issues #1 and #2 back in 2013. https://t.co/q7USk2fq5G pic.twitter.com/Czp5M00W6m — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) June 26, 2023

What Is Hunter x Hunter's New Manga?

Kurapika's Memories was a special two-part one-shot manga released for Hunter x Hunter back in 2013. This one-shot will be getting an exclusively digital launch in Japan, but it has yet to be revealed whether or not there will be an international release for the one-shot just yet. Given that Kurapika's Memories is not currently available in a legal manner in English, it'd be a huge launch for international fans too as it helps to showcase more of Kurapika's life before his clan is met with a terrible fate.

As for the Hunter x Hunter manga itself, it's now in yet another hiatus due to series creator Yoshihiro Togashi's poor health. Shueisha's official statement on Hunter x Hunter's hiatus was as such, "Thank you for reading Hunter x Hunter. As for the publication of the manga, Chapter 401, and after, we have discussed with Togashi about his health condition, and as a result, we have decided to publish Hunter x Hunter in a format other than weekly serialization. Togashi-Sensei will continue to write the following chapters, and the editorial department will continue to support him until the completion of the manga."

