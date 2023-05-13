Hunter x Hunter Musical Shares New Videos

When Hunter x Hunter's manga returned, it was one of the biggest news stories of that year in the anime world, and rightfully so. While creator Yoshihiro Togashi has been unable to release chapters on a weekly basis due to health issues, the shonen franchise continues to find new ways to tell its story. Japan will often give anime fans events and performances that don't make their way to North America, but now, Western fans can get a glimpse at the new stage play reuniting Gon and his friends.

Japan has created countless stage plays based on some of the biggest anime properties, including but not limited to the likes of Naruto, My Hero Academia, Beastars, Spirited Way, and more. With Hunter x Hunter's popularity continuing to rise, with Togashi himself becoming the most followed manga artist on social media, Gon and his fellow hunters receiving their own stage play comes as no surprise. Unfortunately, there are no plans for the play to hit North America, with the Japanese production already beginning to put on performances until the end of this month at the Galaxy Theatre.

Hunter x Hunter: Gon Sings

A number of outlets in Japan have shared videos from the dress rehearsal of the play that brings some of Togashi's colorful anime characters to life. The stage play itself will revolve around the Hunter's Exam, which first united Gon and his friends as they all attempted to gain the elusive status that is a hunter's license. Fingers crossed that anime stage plays will one day leap across the pond so that Western fans can see the productions on stage.

While Togashi might not be on a regular schedule due to health issues when it comes to Hunter x Hunter's manga, the mangaka is continuing to release new installments for the Succession Contest Arc. On the flip side, the anime adaptation hasn't revealed any plans of making a comeback following the latest television series from Studio Madhouse. Should the television series return at some point, there certainly will be plenty of manga material to adapt.

