Hunter x Hunter Shares New Look at Live-Action Phantom Troupe

Hunter x Hunter is coming back to the stage and has a fresh look at the actors that will take on the roles of the Phantom Troupe.

Hunter x Hunter has earned its place as one of the greatest shonen series of all time according the anime fans. The creation of Yoshihiro Togashi didn't just hit its stride thanks to its heroes, but thanks to its nefarious villains that challenged the various hunters. The Phantom Troupe, a mish-mash of villains barely united by a common goal, is one of the biggest anime collections of villains ever seen, and it should come as no surprise that they have finally made their way to live-action.

The Phantom Troupe is led by the nefarious Chrollo, an antagonist who is barely able to hold together his group as many of them are seeking to defeat the head villain in combat. While it has yet to make its way to any anime adaptation, the villainous band of Nen users took part in something of a civil war during Hunter x Hunter's manga. Hisoka, the make-up-wearing villain that has long had a creep infatuation with Gon, challenged Chrollo in combat in several chapters that have yet to be animated. Ultimately, Hisoka lost when attempting to defeat Chrollo, but was able to stay alive as he plans his revenge and remains free in Hunter x Hunter's manga.

A Live-Action Phantom Troupe For The Ages

The official website for Hunter x Hunter The Stage 2 revealed the ten actors that will be bringing the Phantom Troupe to life in March of this year. Taking place from March 16th to the 31st at the Galaxy Theater in Tokyo, with a follow-up performance taking place in April at the Umeda Arts Theater Theater Drama City in the Osaka Prefecture. Unfortunately, no North American performances for this stage play have been confirmed at this point.

(Photo: Hunter x Hunter The Stage)

Stage plays adapting anime stories are nothing new for Japan, though they rarely make the journey from the East to the West. Recently, North America did see the arrival of the live-action Spirited Away stage play thanks to the streaming service MAX, though performances of the play have yet to arrive. As anime becomes more popular, perhaps Western anime fans will one day see Hunter x Hunter The Stage hit North America.

Via Hunter x Hunter The Stage Site