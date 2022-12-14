Hunter x Hunter Stage Play Unveils New Trailer: Watch

Hunter x Hunter's comeback has been one of the biggest stories in the anime world, with creator Yoshihiro Togashi returning to finish the Succession Contest Arc in the pages of the Shonen's manga. While a live-action television series and/or movie has yet to come to pass which would follow the story of Gon and his fellow hunters, a new live-action stage play is slated to arrive next May and the production has released a new trailer to give fans a first look.

Stage plays have been a big part of the anime in Japan, with franchises such as Naruto, Beastars, Mobile Suit Gundam, My Hero Academia, Spy x Family, Attack on Titan, and many others receiving original productions over the years. Ironically enough, this wouldn't be the first time that the hunters hit the stage as a Hunter x Hunter musical arrived in the year 2000 that added a hilarious new layer to this hard-hitting anime. When it comes to the upcoming stage play, the cast includes:

Shion Otom as Gon

Nichika Akutsu as Killua

Yuki Ogoe as Kurapika

Shori Kondo as Leorio

Keigo Kitamura as Silva

Taizo Shiina as Zeno

Kouki as Miluki

Shogo Tazuru as Gotoh

Yusaku Kawasaki as Hanzo

Hiroo Ohtaka as Netero

Kanda Ueda as Illumi

Haruki Kiyama as Hisoka

Hunter x Play

The new trailer for this stage play gives us a new look at the heroic and villainous hunters that will be a part of this production that will arrive in May of next year:

As it stands, new chapters are continuing to arrive for Hunter x Hunter's manga, though a return of the anime adaptation hasn't been confirmed as of yet. With the previous series from Studio Madhouse coming to an end following the Election Arc, which was the storyline that immediately followed the devastating events that took place in the Chimera Ant Arc, there is plenty of material from Yoshihiro Togashi's source material that is begging to hit the small screen.

Would you be willing to travel to Japan to watch the anime hunters on the stage? Which anime play would you love to see make its way to North America in the future?