Hunter x Hunter Creator Is Resuming Work on the Manga

It looks like Hunter x Hunter may be gearing up for a comeback. If you did not know, the hit shonen series has been on the outs for a while. Creator Yoshihiro Togashi stepped away from his manga months ago in a bid to oversee his health. Now, it looks like work has restarted on Hunter x Hunter, and we have Togashi to thank for the update.

The information comes straight from the series creator as Togashi posted a new message on X (Twitter). It was there fans were treated to a behind-the-scenes look at the job of a mangaka. The post featured a picture of draft papers for Hunter x Hunter, and Togashi wrote the following caption, "Start over."

Of course, this update has left fans thrilled. It has been some months since Hunter x Hunter popped up with any new updates, after all. At the end of 2022, Togashi made a comeback as his hit manga rolled out about ten chapters before going back into hiatus. Now, it seems like the artist is getting back to work, and that means Hunter x Hunter could return by the new year if we're lucky.

Hunter x Hunter is no stranger to breaks, and Togashi has worked hard to overcome his hiatus curse as of late. In the past, Hunter x Hunter has gone years without any manga updates, but Togashi has said before he wants nothing more than to complete Gon's journey despite his personal health issues. After some much-deserved rest, Togashi is now getting back to work on Hunter x Hunter, so fans are already rallying behind the mangaka as he heads back to the drawing board.

Want to know more about Togashi's hit series? You can read the official synopsis of Hunter x Hunter below:

"Gon might be a country boy, but he has high aspirations. Despite his Aunt Mito's protests, Gon decides to follow in his father's footsteps and become a legendary Hunter. The Hunter hopefuls begin their journey by storm-tossed ship, where Gon meets Leorio and Kurapika, the only other applicants who aren't devastated by bouts of seasickness. Having survived the terrors of the high seas, Gon and his companions now have to prove their worth in a variety of tests in order to find the elusive Exam Hall. And once they get there, will they ever leave alive..."

