Hunter x Hunter Is Dropping New Figures of Gon, Killua

Hunter x Hunter recently saw a major comeback thanks to creator Yoshihiro Togashi returning to the series to continue the Succession Contest Arc. Despite the shonen universe making a comeback, Gon and Killua are still missing in action as this unique storyline didn't give them the opportunity to make a return. Luckily, the shonen series is still quite popular in the anime community, warranting some killer merchandise focusing on two of the biggest heroes in both this world and the shonen genre as a whole.

The return of the manga originally saw new chapters released on a weekly schedule, with mangaka Yoshihiro Togashi recently needing to take a hiatus due to the health issues. Despite the manga's recent return, the shonen franchise has yet to reveal anything when it comes to the world of anime as the latest series from Studio Madhouse remains the most recent adaptation of Gon and his fellow hunters. Despite Hunter x Hunter's creator struggling with his health, Togashi hasn't confirmed that the series will end any time soon as both the heroes and villains are dealing with the effects of this Succession Contest. Needless to say, should the anime make a comeback, it will have some big moments to adapt.

Hunter x Hunter's Dream Team

The Good Smile Company is releasing two new figures for Gon and Killua, both set to unleash their patented attacks that they learned in the series' history. Set to arrive in December of this year, the figures themselves will retail for around $28.50 USD. The series has yet to see a one-on-one fight between Gon and Killua at this point, though perhaps one day we'll get the answer of which young hunter is strongest.

POP UP PARADE figures from HUNTER x HUNTER are available for preorder from GOODSMILE ONLINE SHOP US! Add these fantastic figures of Gon and Killua in battle poses to your collection today!



Shop: https://t.co/cVfbgeP0fn#HUNTERxHUNTER #Goodsmile pic.twitter.com/sDq3uzERAC — GoodSmile_US (@GoodSmile_US) August 2, 2023

Despite Gon and Killua having radically different upbringings, the two became fast friends when they initially met during the Hunters Exam Arc. While Gon was raised on a quiet island in which he mostly spent his time fishing, Killua was raised by a family of assassins and cutthroats that gave him a killer edge but showed him little in the way of affection. The pair makes for a dynamic duo in the shonen landscape even to this day.

Will you be looking to add these figures to your Hunter x Hunter collection this winter? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of hunters.