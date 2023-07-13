Hunter x Hunter Is Finally Giving Gon the Funko He Deserves

Hunter x Hunter is one of those anime series you cannot forget. After the success of Yu Yu Hakusho, creator Yoshihiro Togashi went on to pen Hunter x Hunter to great success. In the decades since its debut, Hunter x Hunter has become a legend with shonen fans, but Gon still struggles to get the kind of recognition his peers like Naruto does. But now, the team at Funko is ready to turn his luck around.

Yes, that is right. Funko is about to give Gon Freecs a long-overdue tribute, and it will be doing so at San Diego Comic-Con with an exclusive.

As you can see above, Funko has revealed a slew of SDCC goodies, and one of its convention exclusives will come with Gon. The collectible company is putting Awakened Gon center stage by giving it a figure of its own. And of course, that means Gon's towering hair has extended the Funko (and its box) by quite a lot.

This impressive Funko is already drawing buzz thanks to its unique size, and anime fans are happy to see Hunter x Hunter in the spotlight. Awakened Gon will debut this exclusive Funko later this month; It will come with a special SDCC sticker if bought at the event while others can nab its Summer Convention sticker in select stores.

Now if you are confused about this take on Gon, well – you will have to binge the anime to see it in full glory. Awakened Gon is introduced at an emotional point in Togashi's manga that pits our hero against an unbeatable enemy, death. If you want to watch Hunter x Hunter, you can find the show on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll. So for those who want more info on Hunter x Hunter, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Gon might be a country boy, but he has high aspirations. Despite his Aunt Mito's protests, Gon decides to follow in his father's footsteps and become a legendary Hunter. The Hunter hopefuls begin their journey by storm-tossed ship, where Gon meets Leorio and Kurapika, the only other applicants who aren't devastated by bouts of seasickness. Having survived the terrors of the high seas, Gon and his companions now have to prove their worth in a variety of tests in order to find the elusive Exam Hall. And once they get there, will they ever leave alive...?"

What do you think about this impressive Hunter x Hunter piece? Do you want to add it to your collection? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!