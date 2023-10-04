Hunter x Hunter Director Airs His Biggest Anime Pet Peeve

Hunter x Hunter's manga continues to make big headlines whenever creator Yoshihiro Togashi returns to create new chapters of the hunter-filled universe. While the Shonen manga series continues to release new installments, the anime adaptation remains in limbo following the successful television output from Studio Madhouse. In a recent event, director Hiroshi Koujina revealed one of the biggest issues that he believes are currently facing the anime industry as the medium continues to grow larger with each passing year.

Following the long-awaited return of Hunter x Hunter's manga series after quite a long hiatus, a number of chapters were released to continue the Succession Contest Arc. By sharing update for the shonen series, creator Yoshihiro Togashi was able to become the most-followed manga artist in social media history as he would routinely share behind-the-scenes photos on the creation of Gon and company's continuing story. While Togashi has been working on new chapters of the beloved franchise, his health issues have meant that the former weekly schedule has needed to be put to the side as installments are released far less frequently. At present, Yoshihiro has not stated that Gon's tale will end any time soon so it has yet to be seen how long Hunter x Hunter will continue into the future.

(Photo: Madhouse)

Hiroshi Koujina's Big Anime Issue

Hiroshi Koujina might be best known for his work as director on Hunter x Hunter but this is far from the only anime project that is on his resume. Most recently, Koujina has worked on the Sand Land film and The Vampire Dies In No Time. Hiroshi recently attended the Nippon Anime & Film Culture Association event, pointing out the vast shortage of animators who are working to bring anime to life. Koujina also noted the lack of available training necessary to forge the next generation along with offering developmental opportunities to boot.

While a new Hunter x Hunter anime project hasn't been announced, there are quite a few manga chapters that have yet to be adapted to the small screen. If the series does return someday, it would be interesting to see if Madhouse would return with it or if a new anime studio would take a crack at Yoshihiro's most popular series.

Do you agree with Koujina's criticism of the anime industry as it stands? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the hunters.

Via FFL.Moe